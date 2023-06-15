FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A former Bitwise employee, forced to pivot after losing her job and income just weeks ago, is using her baking skills to make her bakery business a reality.

Jacqueline Hanson, a mother of three, is baking all her favorite goodies right out of her kitchen, which comes just two and a half weeks after she was furloughed and then terminated from Bitwise.

“It was fun to see my work in action, I never thought I would be selling my bread to such a broad base, I was always kinda a home cook but it was a fun opportunity, I thought that was a really great professional step for me,” said Hanson.

Hanson says she was the lead pastry chef there making pastries and sandwiches and was excited to be a part of the tech family.

“I was always the first one on sight, I opened up the kitchen and got everything prepared and organized for the shift. There was a lot of prep work, so it was a lot of hands-on,” said Hanson.

Hanson states it was a fun environment to work in until she started seeing things that caught her off guard.

“I saw some things going on but I kinda just kept on working because I thought it’s a start-up, so start-ups have a lot of trouble in the beginning so you know they have things they have to overcome,” she said.

Hanson says no longer after that, Bitwise management held a Zoom call telling hundreds of employees they were to be furloughed, and this week they announced employees were terminated indefinitely.

“I feel like if you’ve learned anything the last four to five years, it’s how to pivot, I think we’ve all been taught such a valuable lesson during the pandemic, and being that I saw this coming, I always have a contingency plan,” said Hanson.

Now she has “Tasty Morsels Bakery” to lean on, a side business that she had been working on for years where she markets the baked goods herself.

Hanson says what’s got her this far is being adaptable and staying positive no matter the situation.

“When you’ve hit what feels like rock bottom, the only way to look is up. This isn’t new to anybody and this has happened to bigger cities too and, it’s gonna happen again eventually somewhere and I feel like we can learn a lot from this, we need to learn to fail forward and go with the punches,” she said.

If you are interested in purchasing her goods, you can find her on Instagram at @tastymorselscv