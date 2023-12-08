FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Former Bitwise CEOs Jake Soberol and Irma Olguin made their latest appearance in federal court Friday afternoon for a bond hearing.

They are both charged with conspiring to commit wire fraud and taking more than $100 million from investors, companies, and individuals.

A federal judge confirmed Olguin and Soberal will stay out of custody but stated they must be a property bond.

Soberal has provided his. He used the equity on his and his wife’s home.

Olguin hasn’t provided the bond yet, but her attorney promised they will submit the package, which will use the equity on her mother’s house by Monday at the latest.

The pair surrendered and were arrested and charged on Nov. 9, and pleaded not guilty.

Federal charges state they used the stolen dollars to pay for company offices, to pay themselves $600k salaries, and to pay for employee benefits and pay.

One of those former employees was in the courtroom watching Friday.

“I think it’s important for us to stay informed about what’s going on. We’re still out of a bunch of money. Many of us are out of our paychecks or two. Our 401(k)’s, our reimbursements,” said former Bitwise employee Jenn Guerra.

Guerra joined Bitwise in 2020 and was one of the roughly 900 company employees furloughed and later laid off.

“In the beginning, it was very traumatic. We didn’t understand what was going on,” she said.

Guerra also shared she is one of the employees represented in the class action lawsuit against the bankrupt company.

The attorney leading the charge, Roger Bonakdar, provided the latest on the lawsuit Friday.

“They have had the success of keeping the claims in Deleware which was disappointing to us, but we’re moving forward,” he said. “We’re getting a substantial amount of documents, we’re getting several terabytes of data from Bitwise’s computers.”

Olguin and Soberal both face up to 20 years in federal prison and a $250 thousand fine if found guilty.

They will be back in federal court for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 25.