FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno city council member Mike Karbassi says the DOJ bringing charges against former Bitwise CEOs Jake Soberal and Irma Olguin can only do so much to help the employees they hurt.

“The speed at which the case was brought forward, I think it’s pretty clear then that the trail of evidence was there. We didn’t get to see it as a city because they were very good at hiding it from us, so it turns out they’ve been defrauding our communities across this country far before we ever thought we were doing that,” Karbassi said.

Karbassi was one of the many Fresno city officials, disturbed and frustrated by how they treated their employees as the company faced its financial collapse.

“I think this sends a message that we will hold people accountable so that this doesn’t happen in the future,” he added.

Back in October 2022, the City of Fresno awarded Bitwise $1 million in American Rescue Plan money, as Karbassi and other city leaders at the time believed Bitwise was truly investing in the City of Fresno. Bitwise leaders had said it was their mission to invest in vulnerable populations.

Bitwise furloughed all of their employees over Memorial Day weekend 2023 before ultimately firing their staff without warning as their financial issues came to light. City council members then voted unanimously to end their business relationship with the company, rolling back the rest of the grant money.

In June, Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer said Bitwise violated the WARN Act, which requires companies to notify the city’s mayor 60 days before any furloughs are set to take place. Dyer says they didn’t contact him and said what the company did was evil.

Karbassi now says any further investments to tech companies in Fresno will have more scrutiny, to protect employees and the city.

“Mr. Soberal and Ms. Olguin, deliberately took advantage of some very vulnerable people in our population who couldn’t find work elsewhere, sold them a clearly a false bill of goods, and tried defrauding other people to invest in their scheme and it clearly was a scheme,” Karbassi added.

Roger Bonakdar, who represents former Bitwise employees in a class action lawsuit against the former CEOs said, he was finally able to serve Olguin in court on Thursday, after he said she had been hiding from him and his team. He was able to serve Soberal with the lawsuit months ago. Bonakdar says he is frustrated with them being released from federal custody due to the extent of the charges.

City Attorney Andrew Janz provided a statement offering “any assistance in the criminal prosecution of those defendants”.