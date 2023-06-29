FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The latest domino has fallen in the saga of Bitwise Industries, as the disgraced tech company announced it filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy on Thursday.

Kapor Center, a large investor in Bitwise, forwarded us the announcement from Bitwise.

It reads in part, “The Company and its subsidiaries, Bitwise Industries, BWRD, LLC, Alpha Works, and Bruce’s Bagels, have filed a voluntary petition for relief under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. The filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for Delaware will result in the federal appointment of a bankruptcy trustee to liquidate the Company’s assets and distribute any proceeds.”

“The filing follows an investigation conducted by the Board of Directors, which concluded it is in the best interest of the Company and its investors, creditors, former employees, and other interested parties to file for Chapter 7 relief.” Documents show the company owes roughly $189 million to over 200 creditors.

The filing was signed by Ollen Douglass, interim president of Bitwise.

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer was surprised by the filing from a company that initially promised to help the less fortunate. The city itself invested hundreds of thousands of dollars in Bitwise to help them achieve that promise.

“They owe us money, but they don’t owe me a conversation,” said Dyer. “What I do believe they owe is an apology to this community. They owe an apology to their investors. And they owe an apology to their employees. And money isn’t enough to satisfy that.”

The list of creditors is seemingly endless and includes a wide range of industries, even entire states listed as creditors. After filing, Bitwise assets will now be liquidated.

“It’s all about the money. It’s never really been about the employees, or, at least that hasn’t been demonstrated,” said Dyer.

Many of those owed money live in Fresno.

With that fact, and the allegations of 401(k) fraud and bounced checks, city leaders say it’s a tough pill to swallow.

“This bankruptcy is for me, maybe the last straw with the board because I wanted to give them the benefit of the doubt. But they have done nothing to show they care about this community or the people that were defrauded,” said Fresno City Councilmember Mike Karbassi.

Attorney Roger Bonakdar, who represents former Bitwise employees in a class-action lawsuit against the company, says the bankruptcy delays their court proceedings, and proves Bitwise does not care about its former workers.

“Where are the words, ‘We’re sorry’? Where are they mentioning the payroll checks? Nowhere. It’s disgusting. It’s morally bankrupt, and they’re gonna burn for it,” he said.

Bonakdar says in spite of the bankruptcy filing, the lawsuit will move forward.