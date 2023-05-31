FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Bitwise Industries has not paid business taxes to the City of Fresno since September 2021, according to a letter released by the City of Fresno on Wednesday.

The letter from Mayor Jerry Dyer and addressed to founders Jake Soberal and Irma Olguin, Jr., reveals that “Bitwise-related entities have not reported any gross receipts nor paid City business taxes since September of 2021.” The letter requests accounting documents to be sent to the City Controller within 30 days of receipt of the letter threatening “further action against Bitwise and its Board of Directors” if it is not received.

The letter also revealed that the City of Fresno did not receive advanced notice of the company-wide furlough announced this week. Dyer writes that advanced notice of the furlough would have given officials time to prepare support for impacted employees.

While it remains to be seen whether this “furlough” is temporary or results in permanent layoffs, the City reminds Bitwise that regardless, it has legal obligations to its employees, and to the City. Mayor Jerry Dyer

The letter cites the California Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (Cal WARN) requiring advance notification to impacted employees and officials about a furlough of this magnitude.

YourCentralValley.com has requested a comment from Bitwise Industries in response to the allegations included in the letter.