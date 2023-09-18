Fresno City Council votes to break up with Bitwise

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A $2.3 million state grant will go to help former Bitwise employees in Fresno.

Officials say this grant will support the continued efforts to assist former Bitwise employees affected by layoffs.

Another $1.1 million will aid State Center Community College District (SCCCD) apprentices affected by Bitwise’s closure.

According to officials, the grant will fund:

Bitwise Redeployment Center: A resource hub for employee career transitions.

Support Services: Including orientation, assessment, job training, virtual learning, placement, and retraining.

Entrepreneurial Services: With US Small Business Administration partnership for startup training.

Remote Work Setup: Assisting remote work with home office resources.

Relocation Services: Aid for those considering relocation.

Comprehensive Support: Including food, housing, childcare, and transport assistance.

Certifications: Funding for CompTIA, Google IT, Microsoft, and Cisco certifications to enhance job market competitiveness.

“The grant from EDD is a significant boost to our efforts to support Bitwise employees during this challenging time,” said Blake Konczal, Executive Director of the Fresno Regional Workforce Development Board. “We are dedicated to working closely with our partners to provide a comprehensive suite of services that will empower these employees to pursue new opportunities and contribute to the growth of our region’s economy.”

Bitwise filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in June, two months after laying off the entire company workforce.