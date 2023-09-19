FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Roughly 300 former Bitwise workers to be aided by new $2.3 million grant.

A new round of relief is on the way for former Bitwise employees and apprentices, as the Fresno Regional Workforce Development Board unveiled a $2.3 million state grant to help the former workers Tuesday.

It comes over three months after Bitwise furloughed all of its employees in May, employees that were officially laid off in June.

The grant will be put towards a new program titled “Beyond Bitwise,” which aims to provide direct recovery and career transitioning to nearly 150 former workers, and roughly 150 former apprentices in Fresno County still in need.

“We’re investing in their lives, we’re investing in their families, we’re investing in their future because so many of these folks have been devastated,” said Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer.

The Fresno Regional Workforce Development Board is spearheading the initiative and will use $1.2 million of the grand total for food, housing, childcare, and transport assistance, and also to open its “Bitwise Redeployment Center” at the former “Bitwise South Stadium” building, which used to hold the bankrupt company’s headquarters.

“Talking to former Bitwise employees, many of them find this location to be a convenient one to go to. And we’re happy to accommodate them in that regard,” said Executive Director of the Fresno Regional Workforce Development Board Blake Konczal.

The redeployment center will help the former bitwise workers find new careers, assist in remote work setup, and help them find training or re-training.

The remaining $1.1 million will go to the State Center Community College District’s apprentices affected by the closures.

The District will use the funds to help the apprentices continue their educations and get them back on a career path.

“You saw a possibility here. And what happened? You ended up being window-dressing for a high-tech Ponzi scheme. Shame on them. And that’s part of the energy behind what we are doing for you,” said California State Assemblyman Jim Patterson.

The new center will be open hopefully in the weeks ahead.

In the meantime, the Fresno Regional Workforce Development Board asks that if you are a former employee and want to see additional assistance you should contact them.

If you are a former apprentice, the State Center Community College District asks you to also reach out by visiting their website.