FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – CBS47 is giving away three renewed vehicles to deserving local families.

So far, the Renew A Ride competition has provided 10 vehicles to 10 deserving local families. This year, with the help of Lithia dealers, three more vehicles will be given to three more families in need.

On Tuesday, CBS47 anchor Brian Dorman gave away the keys to a 2014 Nissan Rogue at Lithia Nissan of Fresno. Winner Jacqueline Thomas said she needed a vehicle in order to get her family to doctor appointments and pick up groceries for her great-aunts.

The winners of the two other vehicles will be announced on Wednesday and Thursday on CBS47.