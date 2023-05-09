Volvo is working on an electric crossover to slot in below the C40 and XC40 Recharge compact duo.

The newcomer was first teased during last November’s reveal of the 2024 EX90 mid-size electric SUV, and confirmed as an EX30 by Volvo CEO Jim Rowan the following month.

Volvo has now confirmed the reveal will take place on June 7, the same day that Volvo will start the reservation process for U.S. buyers.

Teaser footage points to a vehicle with similar styling to the EX90, but on a smaller scale.

No additional details have been released but given the name, something in the subcompact segment is likely. The C40 and XC40 Recharge crossovers sit in the compact segment.

Based on comments the CEO made a few months ago to Australian media, production of the EX30 will likely be handled in China and sales in that market should start before 2023 is out. Volvo hasn’t said when the EX30 will go on sale in the U.S., but it is expected that the vehicle will arrive in 2024 as a 2025 model.

The EX30 will be aimed at attracting younger buyers and could potentially become the brand’s top seller. Volvo sold 615,121 vehicles in 2022 but wants to grow to around 1.2 million vehicles by 2025—half of which are to be EVs.

Teaser for Volvo EX30 debuting on June 7, 2023

Given the size and positioning, the EX30 will likely be the most affordable vehicle in the Volvo lineup. This should help Volvo in its goal to attract younger buyers, as should Volvo’s plans to offer the EX30 through the Care by Volvo subscription plan.

Rowan has previously hinted that subscriptions with a minimum period of only three months will be available, at least in some markets.

The EX30 will likely be based on the SEA modular EV platform from Volvo parent company Zhejiang Geely. The platform made its debut in 2021 in the Zeekr 001 and will also underpin the upcoming 2025 Polestar 4.

Related Articles