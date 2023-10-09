A McLaren 720S GT3 Evo will attack the field in the 2024 IMSA SportsCar Championship thanks to Pfaff Motorsports which on Monday announced a single-car entry in the series’ GTD Pro class.

The news follows last week’s announcement by McLaren that it will partner with United Autosports for an entry in the comparable LMGT3 class of the 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship.

Pfaff, which is the official importer for McLaren in Canada, already has significant experience in the SportsCar Championship. Racing a Porsche 911 in the series, the team has earned championship titles in the GTD (2021) and GTD Pro (2022) classes, plus a total of 12 class victories.

One of Pfaff’s McLaren dealers, Chris Green, has also piloted a McLaren 570S GT4 in the IMSA Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge and IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge support series.

The 720S GT3 Evo that Pfaff will enter in the GTD Pro class next season made its debut earlier this year. It is based on the former 720S road car and benefits from improved aerodynamics and suspension over the original 720S GT3. Powering the car is a modified version of the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 found in the 720S. Here the engine is paired with a 6-speed sequential transmission instead of the road car’s 7-speed dual-clutch automatic.

Rival cars in the GTD Pro class include GT3-spec versions of the Aston Martin Vantage, Chevrolet Corvette, Lexus RC F, Mercedes-Benz AMG GT, and Porsche 911.

“We are delighted to have Pfaff Motorsports onboard as one of our racing partners,” Ian Morgan, director of motorsports for McLaren’s road car arm, said in a statement. “The IMSA series is one of the highest-profile GT championships in the world, and to be working with a team with whom we have a strong and established history, both on and off the race track, is fantastic news.”

Related Articles