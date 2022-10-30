Some people painstakingly assemble car collections over decades, but RM Sotheby’s is offering the opportunity to do it in one fell swoop with a group of 18 cars offered as one lot in a London auction scheduled for Nov. 5.

Dubbed The Gran Turismo Collection by the auction house, the collection was started 25 years ago with the acquisition of a Ferrari F40, according to the auction listing. It now includes several other rare supercars from Ferrari, Lamborghini, Bugatti, and Jaguar—with some Group B rally cars thrown in for good measure.

1991 Ferrari F40 from The Gran Turismo Collection (photo via RM Sotheby’s)

In addition to the F40, the collection includes that car’s 288 GTO predecessor, as well as the successor F50, Enzo, and LaFerrari. This collector also had a penchant for front-engine Ferrari convertibles; a 550 Barchetta, 575M Superamerica, and 599 SA Aperta—all in matching yellow—are among the lots as well.

Lamborghini is also represented with a 1971 Miura SV and 1984 Countach LP5000 S. The collection also includes two versions of the Bugatti EB110—a 1993 EB110 GT and a 1996 Super Sport—plus a fresh Chiron Super Sport 300+. That’s the production version of the car that hit 300 mph, which the first two were delivered both in the U.S..

1985 Audi Sport Quattro S1 from The Gran Turismo Collection (photo via RM Sotheby’s)

Switching from Italian to British machinery, the collection also boasts a 1993 Jaguar XJ220 S, a homologation special of Jaguar’s 1990s supercar built to qualify it for the 24 Hours of Le Mans. It’s accompanied by an example of the lesser-known XJR-15. This car immediately preceded the more famous XJ220, and like the XJ220 it was a joint effort between Jaguar and Tom Walkinshaw Racing (TWR). Only in this case, Jaguar and TWR used the underpinnings from the Le Mans-winning XJR-9 race car as a starting point.

Speaking of race cars, the collection also includes some of the greatest hits from rallying’s Group B era. An Audi Sport Quattro S1, Lancia 037, and Lancia Delta S4 represent some of the iconic cars from that era. These three cars alone would likely bring a high hammer price, so expect the whole collection to sell for small-nation-GDP money.

