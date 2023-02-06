Several automakers have shown renewed interest in joining Formula 1 as the sport ratchets up its sustainability focus while growing its audience in new regions, particularly in the U.S., which will host three races in 2023.

Audi is already confirmed to enter as a constructor via a partnership with existing team Sauber (currently competing as Alfa Romeo), while Ford last week forged a technical partnership with current champion Red Bull Racing.

Despite its failure to secure a deal with Red Bull, Porsche has said it remains keen to enter F1, including potentially as a constructor, and Cadillac has also confirmed an interest in joining with Andretti Global, parent company of Andretti Autosport, and together they are bidding to form a new team.

In light of the renewed interest, motorsports organizing body the FIA last week launched an application process for prospective teams.

While the application process requires candidates to prove traditional means like financial resources, technical capabilities, and (access to) engineering facilities, to compete at a competitive level, there are also new requirements whereby candidates need to prove they can meet certain ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) criteria.

Among the ESG criteria are how they plan to address sustainability challenges being introduced to F1, which include 2026’s power unit rule changes that will require teams to use 100% sustainable fuel, and how they can help the sport become carbon neutral by 2030. Candidates also need to demonstrate how “they intend to achieve a positive societal impact” by competing in F1.

F1 currently has 10 teams each fielding two cars, though organizers have said they’re open to increasing that number.

