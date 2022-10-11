Jaguar will go the electric route starting in 2025, and the automaker is in the process of phasing out its current gas-powered offerings. The XJ has already bowed out, and Jaguar marked the end of the run with the 2019 XJ Collection Special Edition.

Similarly, the automaker on Tuesday revealed the Jaguar F-Type 75 special edition as the last version of the F-Type sports car. Significantly, the car will also mark the end of gas-powered sports cars at Jaguar, a tradition that dates back 75 years to the XK120, hence the “75” in the name of the new special edition.

Jaguar will offer the car in coupe and convertible body styles, and in standard and R grades. Both grades get a supercharged 5.0-liter V-8 paired with an 8-speed automatic, with the standard F-Type 75 producing 450 hp and the F-Type R 75 making 575 hp. Rear-biased all-wheel drive will be available on the F-Type 75 and standard on the F-Type R 75, and adjustable dampers and an electronic differential at the rear will be standard on both.

2024 Jaguar F-Type 75

Jaguar will give the cars new rear knuckles and larger wheel bearings that, according to the automaker, improve steering feel. The F-Type R 75 will also benefit from revised upper ball joints that increase camber and toe stiffness.

Performance numbers include a 0-60 mph time of 4.4 seconds for the standard F-Type 75 and 3.5 seconds for the F-Type R 75. The top speeds are 177 mph and 186 mph, respectively.

Both F-Type 75 grades will also come with unique design details, inside and out. These include badges on the front fender that depict the F-Type’s silhouette, 20-inch wheels with a five-spoke design for the F-Type 75 and a 10-spoke design for the F-Type R 75, plus the option of a unique Giola Green metallic paint finish. Like all V-8 F-Types, the cars will have quad exhaust tips.

2024 Jaguar F-Type 75

Inside, the F-Type’s silhouette will reappear on the center console and door sill plates, and be joined by leather trim with a monogram stitch pattern for other parts of the cabin. The cars will also feature the F-Type’s Interior Black Pack and Performance seats as standard. Coupe models will also come with a headliner in Ebony Suedecloth.

The F-Type 75 starts deliveries in early 2023 in markets outside the U.S. Jaguar confirmed to Motor Authority that 2024 will be the last model year for the F-Type in the U.S., but would not confirm if the F-Type 75 will come to the U.S.

