Though it isn’t due on sale until 2028, we’ll get an early glimpse at Lamborghini’s first electric vehicle as soon as next week.

The automaker on Tuesday confirmed plans to reveal a prototype for the EV during 2023 Monterey Car Week, which runs August 11-20.

As the reveal will be a prototype and not a concept, there’s a good chance it will closely resemble the EV due out in five years.

The EV won’t be a supercar or SUV but rather a new body style, a grand tourer with 2+2 seating to serve as a fourth model line for the brand. Lamborghini has been down the 2+2 route before with cars such as the Espada, a model that will celebrate its 60th anniversary in 2028.

Lamborghini Espada

During April’s 2023 New York auto show, Lamborghini Chief Marketing and Sales Officer Federico Foschini told Motor Authority the EV will have at least 300 miles of range and comfy rear seats big enough for adults.

Given the company’s relatively small size, Lamborghini is unlikely to develop the platform for its EV internally. Instead, it will likely adopt one of the modular EV platforms of its Volkswagen Group parent. A good bet is the SSP Sport platform being developed by Porsche. The platform has been confirmed for a three-row flagship SUV from Porsche due around 2027, and it may also underpin Bentley’s first EV due in 2026.

Despite plans to launch an EV, Lamborghini isn’t abandoning internal-combustion engines. For buyers still with gasoline in their veins, the automaker will offer plug-in hybrid powertrains. The first of these is the recently launched Revuelto supercar, which pairs a newly developed V-12 with a trio of electric motors. A plug-in hybrid Urus arrives in early 2024 and a plug-in hybrid successor to the Huracán will follow in the tail end of that year.

Though it’s yet to be confirmed, there are rumors Lamborghini will add a second EV in 2029. It is rumored to be an SUV serving as a direct replacement for the Urus.

