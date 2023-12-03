British firm Lunaz, known for its electric conversions of classic cars, recently unveiled a concept Aston Martin DB6 that’s even friendlier to the environment than the company’s previous DB6 EV conversion.

Lunaz first showed an Aston Martin DB6 with an electric powertrains in 2021. This latest concept takes things a bit further by showcasing sustainable materials.

The materials, which include a mix that can be sustainably produced from scratch and others derived from recycled scraps, help further lower the DB6’s environmental impact. The dashboard fascia, shifter, and quarter-window handles are made from a biodegradable composite derived from egg and nut shells, which Lunaz claims is an alternative to conventional petroleum-based plastics.

Elsewhere in the cabin, the door linings are made from a plant-based polyurethane material and synthetic leather derived from apple pomace, a byproduct of juice making (the latter material is also used in the headliner). The carpets are made from a combination of recycled plastic bottles and waste material from old carpets and fishing nets. The seats are upholstered in what Lunaz calls low-carbon leather and recycled fabric.

Aston Martin DB6 electric conversion by Lunaz

The stock inline-6 engine has been replaced with a modular electric powertrain similar to what Lunaz installs in its other EV conversions. Output is 375 hp, and Lunaz says it offers battery packs ranging from 80-120 kwh, affording up to 255 miles of range. DC fast charging, with a Combined Charging Standard (CCS) connector, is included as well.

In addition to the Aston Martin DB series, Lunaz’s catalog includes electric conversions of other British classics like the Jaguar XK120, Bentley S2 Continental, Rolls-Royce Phantom V, and the first-generation Range Rover.

Perhaps some of the sustainable materials shown in the DB6 will make it into future EV conversions of those models as well.

