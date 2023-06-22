Toyota on Wednesday unveiled updates for its Gazoo Racing (GR) performance line, including a Supra 45th Anniversary Edition model slated to reach U.S. showrooms this year as a 2024 model.

The 45th Anniversary Edition commemorates the 1979 launch of the first-generation Mark I Supra in the U.S. (badged as the Celica Supra), but Toyota also calls it an ode to the 1990s Supra models like the Mark IV, which achieved pop culture immortality through the “Fast and Furious” franchise.

2024 Toyota Supra 45th Anniversary Edition

The special edition’s available Mikan Blast (“mikan” is Japanese for “orange”) paint color helps make that connection with the “Fast and Furious” Supra. The only other available color is Absolute Zero (white).

Also included is a rear spoiler that stands about three inches above the deck lid, the angle of which can be manually adjusted. Other changes include matte-black 19-inch wheels, GR-logo brake calipers, and a black side-panel graphic with the Supra logo.

2024 Toyota Supra 45th Anniversary Edition

The 45 Anniversary Edition is available only with the 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 engine, which makes the same 382 hp and 367 lb-ft of torque as other Supra models. That power is sent to the rear wheels through 6-speed manual or 8-speed automatic transmissions. Toyota brought the manual back for the 2023 model year, but only with the 6-cylinder engine; the base 2.0-liter turbo-4 remains automatic-only.

Production of the 2024 Toyota GR Supra 45th Anniversary Edition will be limited to 900 units, split between the Mikan Blast and Absolute Zero paint colors. Pricing for the special edition and the rest of the 2024 Supra lineup will be announced at a later date.

