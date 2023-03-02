Kia’s big, boxy electric SUV is almost here.

The automaker will reveal the 2024 EV9 on March 15 and will follow up with full details later in the month.

A pair of teaser videos released this week hint at what’s to come. They reveal the light signatures planned for the vehicle, as well as its sculpted, almost Range Rover-esque side profile.

The EV9 is the production version of a concept of the same name that debuted at the 2021 Los Angeles auto show. Judging by the teaser footage, as well as spy shots of prototypes, the production version will closely resemble the handsome concept.

The interior hasn’t been shown, but expect a toned-down version of the concept’s cabin, with three rows of seats and floating screens on the dashboard similar to what’s in the full-size Telluride.

Thanks to packaging advantages of its electric powertrain, the EV9 should boast more interior space than the Telluride despite the two vehicles being similar in size. The EV9 concept in L.A. measured about 194 inches in length, which is about three inches shorter than the Telluride.

Underpinning the vehicle is Hyundai Motor Group’s E-GMP platform. The platform features an 800-volt electrical system and bidirectional charging. It isn’t clear what Kia has planned for the EV9’s powertrains, though a range of at least 300 miles is expected in some grades. Pricing of the EV9 is expected to start in the $50,000 bracket.

Kia plans to have 14 EVs in its lineup as soon as 2027, including a pickup truck to be built in the U.S. Starting this year, the automaker will launch at least two EVs every year.

