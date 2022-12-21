Ram is continuing its practice of launching special-edition 1500 TRX pickups with unique colors. The latest, unveiled on Wednesday, is the 2023 Ram 1500 TRX Havoc Edition, which is decked out in a bright hue called Baja Yellow.

The Havoc Edition is based on the already well-equipped TRX fitted with the many luxury and safety features of the available Level 2 Equipment Group. It then adds the Baja Yellow exterior color in combination with some graphics, as well as unique 18-inch beadlock-capable wheels finished in black. Also featured on the vehicle is a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, a spray-in bedliner, cargo tie-downs, a bed step, and a cab-mounted brake light.

Inside, the extras include accent stitching, carbon-fiber accents, a flat-bottom leather and carbon-fiber steering wheel, a unique center console badge, a head-up display, and electronic driver-assist features including adaptive cruise control, active lane control, and automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection.

2023 Ram 1500 TRX Havoc Edition

No change has been made to the powertrain. Under the hood is the familiar supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 known as the Hellcat. Here it’s tuned to deliver 702 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque to help the TRX accelerate from 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds, accelerate from 0-100 mph in 10.5 seconds, run the quarter-mile in 12.9 seconds, and hit a top speed of 118 mph (limited only by the 365/65R18 T-rated tires).

The 1500 TRX Havoc Edition will be offered in limited numbers for 2023. Sales will start early in the new year and a Ram spokesperson told Motor Authority the total number will likely be fewer than 1,000 units. Pricing is confirmed to start at $106,445, including an $1,895 destination charge.

Some previous TRX specials include 2022’s Ignition Edition and Sandblast Edition.

