YEREVAN, Armenia (KSEE/KGPE) – A medical mission from Fresno is in the country of Armenia providing free care to Armenian people in need – including soldiers injured on the front lines in the ongoing war with Azerbaijan. On Sunday, mission doctors took time off from their healing work to pay their respects at Tsitsernakaberd, the Armenian Genocide Monument in Yerevan.

Approximately 1.5 million lives were lost in the 1915 Armenian Genocide. It’s been 107 years since the genocide, but the Armenian people are dealing with violence once again. Local news organizations keeping a close watch on the latest assault by Armenia’s neighbor Azerbaijan.

At the studios of CivilNet, an online news resource for the people of Armenia and the world, the studios and offices overlook Yerevan’s Northern Avenue. Maria Yeghiazaryan is the assignment editor for CivilNet, which was established eleven years ago.

“Our journalists and cameraman called me and said ‘you know I’m hearing some sounds. What’s happening? Can you check the news?’ And just after that we saw the official announcement there are tensions on the border,” said Maria Yeghiazaryan.

The concern and national pride are apparent everywhere. A nation longing for peace that can’t seem to avoid the brutality of war.