Central Valley Local: Allard’s Art Supply

ABOUT US
Allard’s Art is a local, family-owned store selling Art & Drafting Supplies and Equipment, Custom Picture Framing, Fine Writing Instruments, Science Fair & Presentation Supplies, Sign Supplies, Children’s Art Supplies, Art “How to” & Coloring Books, and so much more!
In 1975, our family purchased Art Johnson Artist Materials from Art and Roxie Johnson, and moved our art store from the Tower District to Clinton & Blackstone. At that time, we changed the name to Allard’s. Quickly outgrowing this location, in 1983 we moved to Blackstone & Griffith, and in 2005 to our current location at the southeast corner of Blackstone & Barstow.
OUR MISSION
We genuinely care about each person who walks through our door, and desire to put the right products into their hands each and every time they shop with us. Our desire is to build long-term relationships with our Customers.
We are known for our friendly & knowledgeable staff, and our wide selection of products. We are happy to take requests for items that are not in stock. If you don’t see what you are looking for, please ask us!
AWARDS
2016 Keeper of the Flame presented by Sierra Art Trails
PAINTING
Acrylic, Gouache, Oil, & Watercolor Paints; Montana Acrylic Sprays & Markers; Brushes & Painting Knives; Surfaces: Paper Sheets, Pads & Rolls, Canvas: Stretched, By-the-Yard, Rolls & Boards, Artist Panels; Accessories: Mediums & Varnishes, Gesso, Palettes, Easels, Opaque Projectors, Light Boxes, Starter Sets, Storage, Stretcher Bars, How-To Books
DRAWING
Graphite, Charcoal, Conte’, Soft Pastels, Oil Pastels, Color Pencils, Inks, Markers; Papers & Accessories: Fixatives, Sharpeners, Erasers, Manikins, Manga, Over-size Clip Boards, Multi-Media Journaling, Portfolios, Storage, Starter Sets, How-To Books, Moleskine Journals
DRAFTING
Supplies & Tables; Clearprint, Flimsy, Mechanical Pencils, Magnifier & Combo Lamps, Scale Masters, Task Board, X-Acto, Templates
AIRBRUSHES
Paasche & Iwata, Parts, Createx Airbrush Colors, Books
CHILDREN’S ART
How-To Books, Coloring Books, Tempera, Finger Paint, Sidewalk Chalk, Paint-by-Numbers, Face Paint, Easels, Crayons, Pencils, Chalk
& MORE
Origami, Modeling Clay & Clay Tools, Screen Printing, Calligraphy, Sumi Painting, Block Printing & Printmaking, Fabric Dyes, Casting Resin, Gold Leafing, How-To Books, Coloring Books, Hand-made Papers, Scratch Art, Tie Dye, Bookmaking, Crafter’s Workshop Stencils
SCIENCE/HISTORY FAIR
Foam Core Board, Custom-cut boards, Vinyl Letters, Stencils
SIGN SUPPLIES
One Shot Lettering Enamel, Mack Brushes, Mural Paint, Tempera Paint, Gold Leafing
PICTURE FRAMING
Custom Picture Framing, Custom Matting, Metal Frame Kits, Ready-Made Frames, Pre-cut Matting, Hardware, Mat Cutters, Mat Board, Glass & Plexiglass
FINE PENS
Ball Pens, Roller Ball Pens, Multi-function Pens, & Fountain Pens from Lamy, Retro 1951, Pelikan, Sheaffer, Visconti, Cross, Waterman, Parker, Waterford, Fisher Space Pen, Monte Verde, Aurora, Caran d’Ache, Sherpa, Vuarnet, Montegrappa, Rotring, Metropolitan Museum of Art; Refills & Inks
PHOTOGRAPHY
Mat Cutters & Blades, Over-Mat Kits, Krystal Seal, Storage & Presentation, Archival Hinging Supplies, Mat & Foam Core Boards, Glass, Ready-Made & Custom Matting & Frames
OFFICE SUPPLIES
Adhesives, Clairefontaine & Rhodia Pads, Pens, Pencils, Markers, Hi-liters, Mechanical Pencils & Lead, Magnifiers