House Junkies will buy and sell any home, but they’re more than just flippers

The folks at House Junkies view themselves as house buying machines.

They really put in the work, spending hours walking neighborhoods looking for neglected properties that need a lot of work.

“Most of the time people just don’t have the money to fix these houses up and it’s an eyesore for the community,” Owner Mario Lamnerena said.

Lamberena and his colleague Tony Zarate both said House Junkies is their business, and they want to make money, but they also want to help transform communities by taking the worst houses and making them livable again.

