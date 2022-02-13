There are fans in the stands at the “closed-loop” Olympics. Here’s how

BEIJING (NEXSTAR) — The Beijing Olympics are taking place in a “closed-loop system” designed to separate the more than 13,000 athletes and media representatives from the rest of Beijing, but you might have noticed spectators in the stands. How is that possible?

The closed-loop has been opened several times to include thousands of spectators. In fact, it’s estimated that there will be 150,000 spectators over the course of the Olympics. While ticket sales were canceled in mid-January when the Omicron variant was first detected in Beijing, tickets were distributed to select groups of people.

“So the spectators inside the venues, they are cheering for athletes from all countries,” says Yan Jiarong, spokesperson for Beijing 2022. “Currently we can see that the pandemic is still an ongoing issue, [Beijing Organizing Committee for the Olympic Games] has overcome all kinds of challenges and difficulties just to organize spectators on site.”

The spectators have their own entrances at each venue, their own designated places to sit, and are tested twice for COVID-19 before entering the Olympic bubble. The audience members are directed to monitor their health for at least a week after the event.

“We also have felt the enthusiasm of the Chinese spectators on the TV recently,” said Jiarong. “This is being very well-recognized and welcomed by the athletes.”