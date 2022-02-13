Commentators work remotely in Beijing

BEIJING (NEXSTAR) — COVID-19 has impacted the Winter Olympics in Beijing, and those impacted are not limited to athletes.

Production of the Olympic broadcast is a herculean task, and for the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games, much of the production is not originating from China.

“I felt very, very thankful,” says Adam Bobrow, the official commentator for the International Table Tennis Federation. “They reminded us, OBS reminded us, that we are privileged to be here. And I thought about it, and I looked around, and I was like, ‘yeah.'”

Table tennis is a Summer Olympic sport. Six months ago, Bobrow traveled to Tokyo for the games, but he was never on-site to call the action.

“This was my first time commentating away from the venue completely,” explains Bobrow. “I was concerned I wouldn’t have the energy to feed off of. But the sheer – I don’t know – adrenaline of being at the Olympics, I think that gave me more than enough energy to last the two weeks and just be thrilled with the whole experience.”

Some of Bobrow’s colleagues are experiencing remote commentary for the first time. For some, it is a money-saving measure, but for most, it’s due to China’s “zero-COVID” policy.

“I had a co-worker who had to miss, I think, a week or more of the Olympics just by being four seats away on a plane to Tokyo from someone who tested positive,” Bobrow says. “Wow, what a nightmare for anyone who has worked really hard to make sure they don’t get it.”