Reports suggest Brewers could be Fresno's MLB affiliation in 2019

According to various media reports, Wednesday's announcement that the Triple-A franchise in Colorado Springs is moving to San Antonio in 2019 could have a ripple effect that would have the Fresno Grizzlies possibly changing affiliations from the Houston Astros to the Milwaukee Brewers for the 2019 season.

The Elmore Group ownership group for the Triple-A Colorado Spring Sky Sox, affiliated with the Milwaukee Brewers, announced Wednesday it's moving the franchise to San Antonio for the 2019 campaign when it's current affiliation agreement runs out. So, San Antonio will become a new Triple-A market.

The speculation is the Texas Rangers, now affiliated with the Triple-A franchise in Round Rock, Texas, will sign a Triple-A affiliation agreement with the new market in San Antonio when the Rangers current contract with Round Rock also expires after the 2018 season. The thought is that the Houston Astros, now affiliated with the Fresno Grizzlies, will then sign a Triple-A agreement with the newly-vacated Round Rock market.

The dominoes would not start falling until at least 15 months from now, and a lot could change between now and then, but a report from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel suggests the Brewers would most likely end up signing an affililiation agreement with Fresno.

The Astros have been affiliated with Round Rock before, from 2005-2010, and Round Rock's ownership group, Ryan Sanders baseball, includes two men with strong ties to the Astros, Hall of Fame pitcher Nolan Ryan and his son Reid. Reid is the Astros President of Business Operations, and Nolan is the Astros executive advisor.

